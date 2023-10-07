The Jackson State Tigers should win their game versus the Alabama A&M Bulldogs at 4:00 PM on Saturday, October 7, based on our computer projections. If you're seeking more predictions on the final score, spread, and point total, we've got you covered below.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Jackson State vs. Alabama A&M Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Jackson State (-17.3) 41.4 Jackson State 29, Alabama A&M 12

Watch this game on ESPN+

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up at BetMGM using our link.

Jackson State Betting Info (2022)

The Tigers compiled a 6-7-0 ATS record last year.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total six times in Tigers games.

Alabama A&M Betting Info (2023)

The Bulldogs have covered the only spread they have faced this year (1-0-0).

All Bulldogs one game with a set total have hit the over.

Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Tigers vs. Bulldogs 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Jackson State 26 28.4 22 16 30.5 45.5 Alabama A&M 32.6 21.4 46.7 13.3 11.5 33.5

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.