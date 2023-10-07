Henry Lebioda will be among those competing at the 2023 Sanderson Farms Championship in Jackson, Mississippi at Country Club of Jackson from October 5-7.

Looking to wager on Lebioda at the Sanderson Farms Championship this week? He's currently listed by bookmakers at +22500 to claim the top spot on the leaderboard this weekend. Keep reading for the statistics you can use before you make your picks.

Sanderson Farms Championship Time and Date Info

Date: October 5-7, 2023

October 5-7, 2023 Course: Country Club of Jackson

Country Club of Jackson Location: Jackson, Mississippi

Jackson, Mississippi Par: 72 / 7,461 yards

+22500

Henry Lebioda Insights

Over his last 12 rounds, Lebioda has finished below par on seven occasions, while also shooting one bogey-free round and five rounds with a better-than-average score.

He hasn't finished any of his most recent 12 rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Over his last 12 rounds, Lebioda has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day two times.

Lebioda has made the cut and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once in his past five events.

He has qualified for the weekend in one of his past five events.

In his past five tournaments, Lebioda has posted a score better than average in one of them.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 19 40 -5 282 0 6 0 0 $324,673

Sanderson Farms Championship Insights and Stats

In his past four appearances at this event, Lebioda placed 44th in his only finish.

In his past four appearances at this event, he made it to the weekend once.

Lebioda finished below the cut line and did not qualify for the weekend in his most recent appearance at this event in 2022.

The Tour has played courses with an average length of 7,017 yards in the past year, while Country Club of Jackson is set for a longer 7,461 yards.

The average course on the Tour in the past year has played to 69.5 strokes per round and a score of -4. At Country Club of Jackson, the scoring average is lower at -7 per tournament.

The average course Lebioda has played i the last year (7,302 yards) is 159 yards shorter than the course he'll be playing this week (7,461).

In the past year, the events he has played have had a scoring average of -7 among finishers, the same as the average at this course.

Lebioda's Last Time Out

Lebioda was in the 68th percentile on par 3s at the Fortinet Championship, with an average of par on the 16 par-3 holes.

His 3.93-stroke average on the 40 par-4 holes at the Fortinet Championship ranked in the 63rd percentile of the field (the tournament average was 3.97).

Lebioda was better than 66% of the golfers at the Fortinet Championship on the tournament's 16 par-5 holes, averaging 4.63 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.71.

Lebioda shot worse on par 3s than the field his last time out, carding a birdie or better on one of 16 par-3s at the Fortinet Championship (the other golfers averaged 1.1).

On the 16 par-3s at the Fortinet Championship, Lebioda carded one bogey or worse (the other competitors averaged 2.2).

Lebioda's 10 birdies or better on par-4s at the Fortinet Championship were more than the field average of 5.4.

In that last competition, Lebioda's performance on the 40 par-4s included a bogey or worse seven times (compared to the field's better average, 4.3).

Lebioda ended the Fortinet Championship with a birdie or better on six of the 16 par-5s, more than the tournament average of 4.4.

The field at the Fortinet Championship averaged 1.2 bogeys or worse on the 16 par-5s, but Lebioda finished without one.

