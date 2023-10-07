Greg Chalmers will compete from October 5-7 in the 2023 Sanderson Farms Championship at Country Club of Jackson in Jackson, Mississippi, taking on a par-72, 7,461-yard course.

Looking to wager on Chalmers at the Sanderson Farms Championship this week? He's currently listed by bookmakers at +100000 to pick up the win this week. Read on for the betting trends you need to know before you make your picks.

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sanderson Farms Championship Time and Date Info

Date: October 5-7, 2023

October 5-7, 2023 Course: Country Club of Jackson

Country Club of Jackson Location: Jackson, Mississippi

Jackson, Mississippi Par: 72 / 7,461 yards

72 / 7,461 yards Chalmers Odds to Win: +100000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Sign up for ESPN+ to get access to PGA Tour Live, which broadcasts the main feed, featured holes and marquee groups from over 35 events per year! Plus, get tons of other live sports, original shows and the full "30 for 30" library. Sign up today!

Greg Chalmers Insights

Chalmers has finished below par on six occasions, completed his day without a bogey once and finished four rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 14 rounds played.

He has recorded one of the five best scores in one of his last 14 rounds played.

Over his last 14 rounds, Chalmers has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once.

In his past five tournaments, Chalmers has had an average finish of 68th.

Looking at the past five tournaments he has entered, he made the cut twice.

Chalmers has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his past five events.

Sign up today for BetMGM and get our new player bonus offer! Once you've signed up, check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 11 60 -3 283 0 6 0 0 $87,722

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Sanderson Farms Championship Insights and Stats

Chalmers has an average finishing position of 61st in his past five appearances at this event.

Chalmers made the cut in four of his past five entries in this event.

Chalmers did not make the cut in his most recent appearance at this tournament (2020).

Country Club of Jackson will play at 7,461 yards for this event. In the past year on the Tour, the average tournament has been hosted on a shorter course, with an average distance of 7,017.

Golfers at Country Club of Jackson have averaged a score of -7 per tournament, lower than the Tour-wide scoring average of -4 in the past year.

Country Club of Jackson checks in at 7,461 yards, 170 yards longer than the average course Chalmers has played in the past year (7,291 yards).

In the past year, the events he has played have had a scoring average of -8 among finishers, lower than the -7 average at this course.

Chalmers' Last Time Out

Chalmers was in the 87th percentile on par 3s at the Fortinet Championship, with an average of 2.88 strokes on the eight par-3 holes.

His 4.25-stroke average on the 20 par-4 holes at the Fortinet Championship ranked in the third percentile of the field (the tournament average was 3.97).

Chalmers was better than just 21% of the competitors at the Fortinet Championship on the tournament's eight par-5 holes, averaging 4.88 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.71.

Chalmers fared worse on par 3s than the field his last time out, recording a birdie or better on one of eight par-3s at the Fortinet Championship (the other competitors averaged 1.1).

On the eight par-3s at the Fortinet Championship, Chalmers did not record a bogey or worse (the other participants averaged 2.2).

Chalmers carded fewer birdies or better (one) than the tournament average of 5.4 on the 20 par-4s at the Fortinet Championship.

In that most recent competition, Chalmers had a bogey or worse on six of 20 par-4s (the field averaged 4.3).

Chalmers ended the Fortinet Championship recording a birdie or better on three par-5 holes, while the field averaged 4.4 on the eight par-5s.

On the eight par-5s at the Fortinet Championship, Chalmers underperformed compared to the tournament average of 1.2 bogeys or worse on those holes by carding two.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.