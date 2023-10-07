The field for the 2023 Sanderson Farms Championship at Country Club of Jackson in Jackson, Mississippi features Estanislao Goya. The par-72 course spans 7,461 yards and the purse is $8,200,000.00 for the tournament, running from October 5-7.

Looking to place a wager on Goya at the Sanderson Farms Championship this week? He's currently listed by bookmakers at +25000 to win the tournament this weekend. Keep reading for the betting odds and stats you can use before you make your picks.

Sanderson Farms Championship Time and Date Info

Date: October 5-7, 2023

October 5-7, 2023 Course: Country Club of Jackson

Country Club of Jackson Location: Jackson, Mississippi

Jackson, Mississippi Par: 72 / 7,461 yards

72 / 7,461 yards Goya Odds to Win: +25000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Estanislao Goya Insights

Over his last 14 rounds, Goya has finished better than par eight times, while also carding seven rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has recorded one of the five best scores in one of his last 14 rounds played.

Over his last 14 rounds, Goya has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on four occasions.

In his past five events, Goya's average finish has been 48th.

Looking at the past five tournaments he has entered, he made the cut twice.

Goya has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his past five events.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 22 44 -7 279 0 14 0 0 $407,295

Sanderson Farms Championship Insights and Stats

Goya last competed at this event in 2022 and finished 78th.

At 7,461 yards, Country Club of Jackson is set up as a par-72 for this event. In the past year, tournaments on the Tour have been played on courses with a shorter average distance of 7,017 yards.

Golfers at Country Club of Jackson have averaged a score of -7 per tournament, lower than the Tour-wide scoring average of -4 in the past year.

Country Club of Jackson checks in at 7,461 yards, 159 yards longer than the average course Goya has played in the past year (7,302 yards).

In the past year, the events he has played have had a scoring average of -8 among finishers, lower than the -7 average at this course.

Goya's Last Time Out

Goya was in the 68th percentile on par 3s at the Fortinet Championship, with an average of par on the eight par-3 holes.

His 4.15-stroke average on the 20 par-4 holes at the Fortinet Championship ranked in the 11th percentile among all competitors (the tournament average was 3.97).

Goya was better than only 12% of the field at the Fortinet Championship on the tournament's eight par-5 holes, averaging 5.00 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.71.

Goya did not card a birdie on any of the eight par-3s at the Fortinet Championship (the other golfers averaged 1.1).

On the eight par-3s at the Fortinet Championship, Goya did not card a bogey or worse (the other golfers averaged 2.2).

Goya's four birdies or better on the 20 par-4s at the Fortinet Championship were less than the field average (5.4).

At that most recent competition, Goya had a bogey or worse on six of 20 par-4s (the field averaged 4.3).

Goya finished the Fortinet Championship carding a birdie or better on one par-5 hole, compared to the field average of 4.4 on the eight par-5s.

On the eight par-5s at the Fortinet Championship, Goya bettered the tournament average of 1.2 bogeys or worse on those holes by recording one.

