The 2023 Sanderson Farms Championship at Country Club of Jackson in Jackson, Mississippi will include Dylan Frittelli as part of the field from October 5-7 as the golfers battle the par-72, 7,461-yard course, with a purse of $8,200,000.00 at stake.

Looking to wager on Frittelli at the Sanderson Farms Championship this week? He's currently listed by bookmakers at +40000 to pick up the win this weekend. Read on for the betting trends you need before you make your picks.

Sanderson Farms Championship Time and Date Info

Date: October 5-7, 2023

October 5-7, 2023 Course: Country Club of Jackson

Country Club of Jackson Location: Jackson, Mississippi

Jackson, Mississippi Par: 72 / 7,461 yards

72 / 7,461 yards Frittelli Odds to Win: +40000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Dylan Frittelli Insights

Frittelli has finished below par twice and shot two rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds.

He has yet to finish any of his last 10 rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Frittelli has ended up six or more shots behind the best score of the day in each of his last 10 rounds.

He has not made the cut recently, missing the weekend in his past five tournaments.

Frittelli has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his past five tournaments.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 27 34 -4 279 0 5 0 0 $503,015

Sanderson Farms Championship Insights and Stats

Frittelli has two top-20 finishes, with one of them being top-10 finish, in his past five appearances at this tournament. His average finishing position has been 28th.

In his past five appearances at this event, he made it to the weekend four times.

The most recent time Frittelli played this event was in 2022, and he finished 13th.

In the past year, the Tour has played courses with an average length of 7,017 yards, 444 yards shorter than the 7,461-yard par 72 for this week's event.

Players have recorded 69.5 strokes per round and an average score of -4 in the past year on Tour. Events hosted on this course have a lower scoring average of -7.

The courses that Frittelli has played in the past year have had an average distance of 7,291 yards, while Country Club of Jackson will be 7,461 yards this week.

In the past year, the events he has played have had a scoring average of -6 among finishers, higher than the -7 average at this course.

Frittelli's Last Time Out

Frittelli was in the eighth percentile on par 3s at the Fortinet Championship, with an average of 3.38 strokes on the eight par-3 holes.

He averaged 4.15 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 20) at the Fortinet Championship, which landed him in the 11th percentile of the field.

On the eight par-5 holes at the Fortinet Championship, Frittelli shot better than 37% of the field (averaging 4.75 strokes).

Frittelli failed to card a birdie on any of the eight par-3s at the Fortinet Championship (the other participants averaged 1.1).

On the eight par-3s at the Fortinet Championship, Frittelli had fewer bogeys or worse (two) than the field average (2.2).

Frittelli's three birdies or better on the 20 par-4s at the Fortinet Championship were less than the field average (5.4).

At that most recent outing, Frittelli's showing on the 20 par-4s included a bogey or worse six times (compared to the field's better average, 4.3).

Frittelli finished the Fortinet Championship underperforming compared to the field average of birdies or better on par-5s (4.4), with three on the eight par-5 holes.

On the eight par-5s at the Fortinet Championship, Frittelli recorded one bogey or worse, fewer than the field average of 1.2.

