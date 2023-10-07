Chez Reavie is in 136th place, at +2, after the first round of the Sanderson Farms Championship at Country Club of Jackson.

Looking to bet on Chez Reavie at the Sanderson Farms Championship this week? He's currently listed by bookmakers at +100000 to pick up the win this weekend. Read on for the statistics you can use before you make your picks.

Sanderson Farms Championship Time and Date Info

Date: October 5-7, 2023

October 5-7, 2023 Course: Country Club of Jackson

Country Club of Jackson Location: Jackson, Mississippi

Jackson, Mississippi Par: 72 / 7,461 yards

72 / 7,461 yards Reavie Odds to Win: +100000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Chez Reavie Insights

Over his last 18 rounds, Reavie has shot better than par on 13 occasions, while also shooting two bogey-free rounds and 12 rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded a top-10 score twice in his last 18 rounds.

Over his last 18 rounds, Reavie has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on seven occasions.

In his past five appearances, Reavie's average finish has been 46th.

He has made four cuts in his past five tournaments.

Reavie has finished with a score better than the tournament average in one of his past five tournaments.

Reavie will attempt to make the cut for the fourth straight event by qualifying for the weekend in this tournament.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 28 43 -5 268 0 18 1 2 $2.2M

Sanderson Farms Championship Insights and Stats

Reavie has had an average finish of 54th at this tournament in four appearances, including a personal best 46th-place.

In his past four appearances at this tournament, he has made the cut twice.

The most recent time Reavie played this event was in 2022, and he failed to make the cut.

In the past year, the Tour has played courses with an average length of 7,018 yards, 443 yards shorter than the 7,461-yard par 72 for this week's event.

The average course Reavie has played i the last year (7,311 yards) is 150 yards shorter than the course he'll be playing this week (7,461).

Reavie's Last Time Out

Reavie finished in the 56th percentile on the 16 par-3 holes at the Fortinet Championship, with an average of 3.06 strokes.

His 4.03-stroke average on the 40 par-4 holes at the Fortinet Championship ranked in the 41st percentile of the field (the tournament average was 3.97).

Reavie shot better than only 21% of the competitors at the Fortinet Championship on the tournament's 16 par-5 holes, averaging 4.88 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.71.

Reavie recorded a birdie or better on two of 16 par-3s at the Fortinet Championship (the other competitors averaged 1.1).

On the 16 par-3s at the Fortinet Championship, Reavie had more bogeys or worse (three) than the tournament average (2.2).

Reavie's six birdies or better on the 40 par-4s at the Fortinet Championship were more than the tournament average (5.4).

In that most recent competition, Reavie's par-4 performance (on 40 holes) included a bogey or worse seven times (worse than the field average, 4.3).

Reavie ended the Fortinet Championship carding a birdie or better on four par-5 holes, compared to the field average of 4.4 on the 16 par-5s.

On the 16 par-5s at the Fortinet Championship, Reavie recorded one bogey or worse, fewer than the tournament average of 1.2.

All statistics in this article reflect Reavie's performance prior to the 2023 Sanderson Farms Championship.

