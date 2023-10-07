Ben Taylor will be in the 2023 Sanderson Farms Championship in Jackson, Mississippi at Country Club of Jackson from October 5-7.

Looking to place a bet on Taylor at the Sanderson Farms Championship this week? He's currently listed by sportsbooks at +25000 to claim the top spot on the leaderboard this weekend. Keep reading for the statistics you need to know before you make your picks.

Sanderson Farms Championship Time and Date Info

Date: October 5-7, 2023

October 5-7, 2023 Course: Country Club of Jackson

Country Club of Jackson Location: Jackson, Mississippi

Jackson, Mississippi Par: 72 / 7,461 yards

72 / 7,461 yards Taylor Odds to Win: +25000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Ben Taylor Insights

Over his last 16 rounds, Taylor has shot below par on eight occasions, while also carding one bogey-free round and eight rounds with a better-than-average score.

He hasn't finished a single of his most recent 16 rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Over his last 16 rounds, Taylor has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day five times.

In his past five appearances, Taylor's average finish has been 58th.

He has made the cut in three of his past five events.

Taylor hasn't finished inside the top 20 in any of his past five tournaments, with an average finish of 58th.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 27 39 -4 279 0 13 3 4 $1.7M

Sanderson Farms Championship Insights and Stats

In his past two appearances at this event, Taylor placed 39th in his only finish.

In his past two appearances at this event, he made it to the weekend once.

Taylor finished 39th on the leaderboard in his previous appearance at this event, in 2022.

Courses on the Tour have played at an average length of 7,017 yards in the past year. This tournament will be held on a par 72 that registers at 7,461 yards, 444 yards longer than average.

In the past year, Tour stops have seen an average score of -4, while Country Club of Jackson has a recent scoring average of -7.

The courses that Taylor has played in the past year have had an average distance of 7,259 yards, while Country Club of Jackson will be 7,461 yards this week.

The tournaments he has played in the past year have seen an average score of -6. That's higher than this course's recent scoring average of -7.

Taylor's Last Time Out

Taylor finished in the 56th percentile on the 16 par-3 holes at the Fortinet Championship, with an average of 3.06 strokes.

He averaged 3.90 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 40) at the Fortinet Championship, which was good enough to place him in the 67th percentile among all competitors on par 4s (the tournament average was 3.97).

On the 16 par-5 holes at the Fortinet Championship, Taylor shot better than 37% of the field (averaging 4.75 strokes).

Taylor recorded a birdie or better on two of 16 par-3s at the Fortinet Championship (the field averaged 1.1).

On the 16 par-3s at the Fortinet Championship, Taylor carded more bogeys or worse (three) than the tournament average (2.2).

Taylor recorded more birdies or better (seven) than the field average of 5.4 on the 40 par-4s at the Fortinet Championship.

In that most recent tournament, Taylor's showing on the 40 par-4s included a bogey or worse three times (the field's average was worse, at 4.3).

Taylor finished the Fortinet Championship outperforming the field average of birdies or better on par-5s (4.4) with six on the 16 par-5 holes.

On the 16 par-5s at the Fortinet Championship, Taylor had one bogey or worse, less than the field average of 1.2.

