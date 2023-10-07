Ben Martin is part of the field at Country Club of Jackson in Jackson, Mississippi in the 2023 Sanderson Farms Championship from October 5-7. The par-72 course spans 7,461 yards and the purse available is $8,200,000.00.

Looking to place a wager on Martin at the Sanderson Farms Championship this week? He's currently listed by bookmakers at +15000 to pick up the win this weekend.

Sanderson Farms Championship Time and Date Info

Date: October 5-7, 2023

October 5-7, 2023 Course: Country Club of Jackson

Country Club of Jackson Location: Jackson, Mississippi

Jackson, Mississippi Par: 72 / 7,461 yards

72 / 7,461 yards Martin Odds to Win: +15000

Ben Martin Insights

Martin has finished better than par five times and shot three rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 12 rounds.

He has yet to finish any of his last 12 rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Martin has recorded a score within five shots of the day's best in two of his last 12 rounds.

In his past five appearances, Martin has not finished in the top 20.

He has qualified for the weekend in one of his past five appearances.

Martin finished 42nd in his only finish over his last five tournaments.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 26 37 -6 278 0 15 1 3 $1.2M

Sanderson Farms Championship Insights and Stats

Martin has one top-20 finish in his past five appearances at this tournament. His average finishing position has been 35th.

Martin has made the cut in three of his past five appearances at this tournament.

Martin did not make the cut in his most recent appearance at this tournament (2022).

This course is set up to play at 7,461 yards, 444 more than the average course on the Tour in the past year.

Golfers at Country Club of Jackson have averaged a score of -7 per tournament, lower than the Tour-wide scoring average of -4 in the past year.

The courses that Martin has played in the past year have had an average distance of 7,249 yards, while Country Club of Jackson will be 7,461 yards this week.

In the past year, the events he has played have had a scoring average of -7 among finishers, the same as the average at this course.

Martin's Last Time Out

Martin finished in the 38th percentile on the eight par-3 holes at the Fortinet Championship, with an average of 3.13 strokes.

He averaged 4.1 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 20) at the Fortinet Championship, which placed him in the 18th percentile among all competitors.

On the eight par-5 holes at the Fortinet Championship, Martin shot better than 37% of the golfers (averaging 4.75 strokes).

Martin recorded a birdie or better on two of eight par-3s at the Fortinet Championship (the tournament average was 1.1).

On the eight par-3s at the Fortinet Championship, Martin recorded more bogeys or worse (three) than the field average (2.2).

Martin had fewer birdies or better (three) than the field average of 5.4 on the 20 par-4s at the Fortinet Championship.

In that last outing, Martin's par-4 performance (on 20 holes) included a bogey or worse three times (better than the field's average, 4.3).

Martin finished the Fortinet Championship underperforming compared to the field's average of birdies or better on par-5s (4.4), with three on the eight par-5 holes.

On the eight par-5s at the Fortinet Championship, Martin had one bogey or worse, fewer than the field average of 1.2.

