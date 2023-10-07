Austin Cook will be among those competing at the 2023 Sanderson Farms Championship in Jackson, Mississippi at Country Club of Jackson from October 5-7.

Austin Cook Insights

Sanderson Farms Championship Time and Date Info

Date: October 5-7, 2023

October 5-7, 2023 Course: Country Club of Jackson

Country Club of Jackson Location: Jackson, Mississippi

Jackson, Mississippi Par: 72 / 7,461 yards

+35000

Austin Cook Insights

Cook has finished better than par seven times and carded five rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 14 rounds.

He hasn't finished a single of his last 14 rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Cook has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in two of his last 14 rounds.

In his past five appearances, Cook's average finish has been 58th.

He has qualified for the weekend in two of his past five appearances.

Cook has not been in the hunt in any recent tournaments, since he hasn't posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his past five events.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 25 39 -7 279 0 9 0 0 $326,408

Sanderson Farms Championship Insights and Stats

Cook has an average finishing position of 46th in his past seven appearances at this event.

Cook has two made cuts in his past seven appearances at this tournament.

Cook did not make the cut in his most recent appearance at this tournament (2022).

Courses on the Tour in the past year have averaged 7,017 yards, a good bit shorter than the 7,461-yard length for this tournament.

Players have recorded 69.5 strokes per round and an average score of -4 in the past year on Tour. Events hosted on this course have a lower scoring average of -7.

The courses that Cook has played in the past year have had an average distance of 7,296 yards, while Country Club of Jackson will be 7,461 yards this week.

In the past year, the events he has played have had a scoring average of -8 among finishers, lower than the -7 average at this course.

Cook's Last Time Out

Cook shot below average on the 16 par-3 holes at the Fortinet Championship, with an average of 3.31 strokes to finish in the 16th percentile of the field.

He shot well to finish in the 67th percentile on par 4s at the Fortinet Championship, averaging 3.9 strokes on those 40 holes.

Cook shot better than 59% of the field at the Fortinet Championship on par-5 holes, averaging 4.69 strokes per hole in comparison to the field average of 4.71.

Cook failed to record a birdie on any of the 16 par-3s at the Fortinet Championship (the field averaged 1.1).

On the 16 par-3s at the Fortinet Championship, Cook carded four bogeys or worse (more than the field average of 2.2).

Cook recorded more birdies or better (nine) than the field average of 5.4 on the 40 par-4s at the Fortinet Championship.

At that most recent competition, Cook carded a bogey or worse on four of 40 par-4s (the field averaged 4.3).

Cook ended the Fortinet Championship with a birdie or better on seven of the 16 par-5s, bettering the tournament average of 4.4.

On the 16 par-5s at the Fortinet Championship, Cook underperformed compared to the tournament average of 1.2 bogeys or worse on those holes by carding two.

