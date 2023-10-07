The 2023 Sanderson Farms Championship at Country Club of Jackson in Jackson, Mississippi will see Adam Long in the field from October 5-7 as the golfers battle the par-72, 7,461-yard course, with a purse of $8,200,000.00 at stake.

Looking to place a bet on Long at the Sanderson Farms Championship this week? He's currently listed by sportsbooks at +20000 to claim the top spot on the leaderboard this weekend.

Sanderson Farms Championship Time and Date Info

Date: October 5-7, 2023

October 5-7, 2023 Course: Country Club of Jackson

Country Club of Jackson Location: Jackson, Mississippi

Jackson, Mississippi Par: 72 / 7,461 yards

72 / 7,461 yards Long Odds to Win: +20000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Adam Long Insights

Long has finished below par on nine occasions, completed his day bogey-free once and finished seven rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 14 rounds played.

He has finished with a top-10 score twice in his last 14 rounds.

Long has posted a score within three shots of the day's best in three of his last 14 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day four times.

Long has finished in the top 20 in one of his past five appearances.

He has made two cuts in his past five tournaments.

In his past five appearances, Long has posted a score better than average in one of them.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 31 44 -4 280 0 14 0 0 $579,028

Sanderson Farms Championship Insights and Stats

Long has had an average finish of 27th with a personal best of 23rd at this tournament.

Long has three made cuts in his past five appearances at this tournament.

The most recent time Long played this event was in 2022, and he finished 30th.

This tournament will take place on a par 72 that registers at 7,461 yards, 444 yards longer than the average for Tour stops in the past year.

In the past year, Tour stops have seen an average score of -4, while Country Club of Jackson has a recent scoring average of -7.

The average course Long has played in the past year has been 190 yards shorter than the 7,461 yards Country Club of Jackson will be at for this event.

In the past year, the events he has played have had a scoring average of -6 among finishers, higher than the -7 average at this course.

Long's Last Time Out

Long finished in the eighth percentile on the eight par-3 holes at the Fortinet Championship, with an average of 3.38 strokes.

He averaged 4.05 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 20) at the Fortinet Championship, which landed him in the 28th percentile among all competitors.

On the eight par-5 holes at the Fortinet Championship, Long shot better than 37% of the golfers (averaging 4.75 strokes).

Long did not have a birdie on any of the eight par-3s at the Fortinet Championship (the tournament average was 1.1).

On the eight par-3s at the Fortinet Championship, Long carded less bogeys or worse (two) than the tournament average (2.2).

Long recorded fewer birdies or better (two) than the field average of 5.4 on the 20 par-4s at the Fortinet Championship.

In that last tournament, Long's par-4 performance (on 20 holes) included a bogey or worse three times (better than the field's average, 4.3).

Long finished the Fortinet Championship carding a birdie or better on two par-5 holes, while the field averaged 4.4 on the eight par-5s.

The field at the Fortinet Championship averaged 1.2 bogeys or worse on the eight par-5s, but Long finished without one.

