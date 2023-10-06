Mississippi High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Warren County This Week
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 10:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
This week, there's high school football on the agenda in Warren County, Mississippi. To learn how to watch the games, we've got you covered below.
Warren County, Mississippi High School Football Games This Week
Vicksburg High School at Neshoba Central High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on October 6
- Location: Vicksburg, MS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Ridgeland High School at Warren Central High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on October 6
- Location: Vicksburg, MS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
