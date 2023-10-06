Instead of re-watching "Friday Night Lights" for the umpteenth time, let's check out some real high school football. In the article below, we let you know how to watch or stream the high school games taking place in Scott County, Mississippi this week.

Other Games in Mississippi This Week

    • Scott County, Mississippi High School Football Games This Week

    Philadelphia High School at Sebastopol High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
    • Location: Sebastopol, MS
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Union Public High School at Forest High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
    • Location: Forest, MS
    • Conference: 3A Region 5
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

