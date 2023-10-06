Mississippi High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Scott County This Week
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 10:20 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Instead of re-watching "Friday Night Lights" for the umpteenth time, let's check out some real high school football. In the article below, we let you know how to watch or stream the high school games taking place in Scott County, Mississippi this week.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Scott County, Mississippi High School Football Games This Week
Philadelphia High School at Sebastopol High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
- Location: Sebastopol, MS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Union Public High School at Forest High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
- Location: Forest, MS
- Conference: 3A Region 5
- How to Stream: Watch Here
