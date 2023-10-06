If your plans this week include watching the local high school football games in Monroe County, Mississippi, then there is some important info you need to know. Learn how to watch or stream this week's high-school action in the article below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Mississippi This Week

Monroe County, Mississippi High School Football Games This Week

Amory High School at Itawamba Agricultural High School