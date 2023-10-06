Mississippi BetMGM Promo Code - First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
How to Bet
Never used BetMGM before? Getting started is simple. To register, all you need is a computer or mobile device, plus a method of payment for your first deposit. Just follow our link, and the BetMGM site or app will take you through the process.
Have the urge to bet on one of today's games but aren't quite sure where to begin? We're here to assist you. Betting the moneyline, spread, and over/under are a few of the most common ways to place bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams will win the contest. Pretty simple. If you bet $10 with -110 odds and your team emerges with the victory, you'd get back $19.
Although it can be a tad more complicated, betting against the point spread can provide a better payout in certain situations. If a team, for example, is -6 on the spread, the -6 means that they must win by at least seven points to "cover the spread." But if they don't win by enough points, tie, or lose, then their opponent will "cover" the spread, making them the correct side of the wager.
Betting on the over/under, or point total, is a much easier way to bet. Just pick whether you think the combined score of both teams will be above or below a particular number at the end of the game. Let's say you bet $10 on the over, with odds of -110. You'd get back $19 if you pick correctly.
Games to Bet on Today
Nebraska Cornhuskers vs. Illinois Fighting Illini
- League: NCAAFB
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Location: Champaign, Illinois
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1 (Watch on Fubo)
- Spread Favorite: Illinois (-3.5)
- Illinois Moneyline: -160
- Nebraska Moneyline: +135
- Total: 43.5
Kansas State Wildcats vs. Oklahoma State Cowboys
- League: NCAAFB
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Location: Stillwater, Oklahoma
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)
- Spread Favorite: Oklahoma State (-11.5)
- Oklahoma State Moneyline: -450
- Kansas State Moneyline: +340
- Total: 53.5
