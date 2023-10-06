How to Watch Men's NCAA Soccer Today: TV & Live Streaming Links - Friday, October 6
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 10:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
There are plenty of exciting matchups on Friday's NCAA Men's Soccer schedule, including East Tennessee State squaring off against UNC Greensboro on ESPN+.
Men's College Soccer Streaming Live Today
Watch UNC Asheville vs Gardner-Webb
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!
Watch UNC Greensboro vs East Tennessee State
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!
Watch Syracuse vs North Carolina
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ACCN
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
Watch Belmont vs Bradley
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!
Watch Portland vs Santa Clara
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!
