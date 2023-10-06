Leflore County, Mississippi has high school football games on the calendar this week, and info on how to watch them is available below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Mississippi This Week

  • Pontotoc County
  • Lee County
  • Marshall County
  • Union County
  • Tate County
  • De Soto County
  • Rankin County
  • Forrest County
  • Winston County

    • Leflore County, Mississippi High School Football Games This Week

    Houston High School at Greenwood High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
    • Location: Greenwood, MS
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Leflore County High School at Northside High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
    • Location: Shelby, MS
    • Conference: 2A Region 3
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.