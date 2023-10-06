We have 2023 high school football action in Chickasaw County, Mississippi this week, and info on how to watch these games is available below.

    • Chickasaw County, Mississippi High School Football Games This Week

    Houston High School at Greenwood High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
    • Location: Greenwood, MS
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

