Right now the New Orleans Saints are 14th in the league in terms of odds to win the Super Bowl, listed at +5000.

Watch the Saints this season on Fubo!

Saints Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC South: +175

+175 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +5000

Looking to place a futures bet on the Saints to win the Super Bowl this season? Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Saints Super Bowl Odds Insights

The Saints are 14th-best in the league in terms of their odds to win the Super Bowl (+5000), much higher than their computer rankings (27th).

The Saints have had the 14th-smallest change in terms of their Super Bowl odds, falling from +4000 at the beginning of the season to +5000.

Based on their moneyline odds, the Saints have a 2% chance of winning the Super Bowl.

New Orleans Betting Insights

New Orleans hasn't won a game against the spread this year.

No Saints game has hit the over this season.

The Saints have won 50% of the games this season when they were the moneyline favorite (2-2).

New Orleans has not played as a moneyline underdog this season.

The Saints rank 23rd in total offense (285.3 yards per game) and 11th in total defense (304.3 yards allowed per game) this season.

The Saints are totaling 15.5 points per game offensively this season (25th in NFL), and they are surrendering 19 points per game (ninth) on defense.

Saints Impact Players

Derek Carr has passed for 763 yards (190.8 per game), completing 64.5%, with two touchdowns and two interceptions in four games.

In four games, Chris Olave has 23 catches for 306 yards (76.5 per game) and zero TDs.

In the passing game, Rashid Shaheed has scored one time, catching 12 balls for 185 yards (46.3 per game).

In four games, Michael Thomas has 22 catches for 219 yards (54.8 per game) and zero scores.

Alontae Taylor has been providing a big boost on defense, delivering 18 tackles, 4.0 TFL, one sack, and seven passes defended for the Saints.

Bet on Saints to win the Super Bowl and plenty more with BetMGM. Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Saints Player Futures

2023-24 Saints NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Titans W 16-15 +8000 2 September 18 @ Panthers W 20-17 +50000 3 September 24 @ Packers L 18-17 +6600 4 October 1 Buccaneers L 26-9 +6600 5 October 8 @ Patriots - +12500 6 October 15 @ Texans - +10000 7 October 19 Jaguars - +3000 8 October 29 @ Colts - +12500 9 November 5 Bears - +50000 10 November 12 @ Vikings - +8000 BYE - - - - 12 November 26 @ Falcons - +10000 13 December 3 Lions - +1800 14 December 10 Panthers - +50000 15 December 17 Giants - +20000 16 December 21 @ Rams - +8000 17 December 31 @ Buccaneers - +6600 18 January 7 Falcons - +10000

Odds are current as of October 5 at 5:17 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.