Mississippi High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Pontotoc County This Week
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 10:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you reside in Pontotoc County, Mississippi and like to stay on top of all the local high school football action, we've got you covered. Below, we offer all the details you need for how to watch the games this week.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Pontotoc County, Mississippi High School Football Games This Week
Senatobia High School at South Pontotoc High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 5
- Location: Pontotoc, MS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
