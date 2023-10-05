Mississippi High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in De Soto County This Week
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 10:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
There is high school football action in De Soto County, Mississippi this week, and info on how to stream these matchups is available right here.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
De Soto County, Mississippi High School Football Games This Week
St. George's Independent School at Northpoint Christian School
- Game Time: 6:52 PM CT on October 5
- Location: Southaven, MS
- Conference: Class A - West Region - District 6
- How to Stream: Watch Here
