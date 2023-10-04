Wednesday's MLB schedule features a slew of interesting pitching matchups, and we've got all of the probable pitchers listed below. Top billing goes to the head-to-head matchup between the Blue Jays and the Twins, who will be sending Jose Berrios and Sonny Gray to the mound, respectively.

Keep reading to find the likely starters for every contest on the schedule for October 4.

Today's Probable Starting Pitchers

Rangers at Rays Probable Pitchers

The Texas Rangers will send Nathan Eovaldi (12-5) to the mound as they take on the Rays, who will counter with Zach Eflin (16-8) for the game between the clubs Wednesday.

TEX: Eovaldi TB: Eflin 25 (144 IP) Games/IP 31 (177.2 IP) 3.63 ERA 3.50 8.3 K/9 9.4

Vegas Odds for Rangers at Rays

TB Odds to Win: -160

-160 TEX Odds to Win: +135

+135 Total: 8 runs

Blue Jays at Twins Probable Pitchers

The Toronto Blue Jays will send Berrios (11-12) to the mound as they play the Twins, who will hand the ball to Gray (8-8) when the clubs meet on Wednesday.

TOR: Berrios MIN: Gray 32 (189.2 IP) Games/IP 32 (184 IP) 3.65 ERA 2.74 8.7 K/9 9.0

Vegas Odds for Blue Jays at Twins

MIN Odds to Win: -135

-135 TOR Odds to Win: +115

+115 Total: 8 runs

Diamondbacks at Brewers Probable Pitchers

The Arizona Diamondbacks will send Zac Gallen (17-9) to the hill as they play the Brewers, who will counter with Freddy Peralta (12-10) for the game between the teams on Wednesday.

ARI: Gallen MIL: Peralta 34 (210 IP) Games/IP 30 (165.2 IP) 3.47 ERA 3.80 9.4 K/9 11.4

Vegas Odds for Diamondbacks at Brewers

MIL Odds to Win: -130

-130 ARI Odds to Win: +110

+110 Total: 7.5 runs

Marlins at Phillies Probable Pitchers

The Miami Marlins will send Braxton Garrett (9-7) to the mound as they face the Phillies, who will give the start to Aaron Nola (12-9) for the matchup between the teams on Wednesday.

MIA: Garrett PHI: Nola 31 (159.2 IP) Games/IP 32 (193.2 IP) 3.66 ERA 4.46 8.8 K/9 9.4

Vegas Odds for Marlins at Phillies

PHI Odds to Win: -160

-160 MIA Odds to Win: +135

+135 Total: 8 runs

