The matchups in a Tuesday soccer slate that shouldn't be missed include the Domino's Ligue 2 match featuring Girondins de Bordeaux taking on Caen.

Watch even more soccer coverage with ESPN+!

Soccer Streaming Live Today

Watch Domino's Ligue 2: Girondins de Bordeaux vs Caen

League: Domino's Ligue 2

Domino's Ligue 2 Game Time: 12:40 PM ET

12:40 PM ET TV Channel: beIN Sports

beIN Sports Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch UEFA Champions League: FC Copenhagen vs FC Bayern Munich

League: UEFA Champions League

UEFA Champions League Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV Channel: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Peruvian Primera Division Soccer: Sport Boys vs Cusco Fútbol Club

League: Peruvian Primera Division Soccer

Peruvian Primera Division Soccer Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV Channel: GolTV

GolTV Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch College Soccer: Northeastern vs New Hampshire

League: College Soccer

College Soccer Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV Channel: NESN

NESN Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch College Soccer: Maryland vs Rutgers

League: College Soccer

College Soccer Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch College Soccer: Princeton vs Georgetown

League: College Soccer

College Soccer Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBC Sports Networks

NBC Sports Networks Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Copa Sudamericana Soccer: Fortaleza vs Corinthians

League: Copa Sudamericana Soccer

Copa Sudamericana Soccer Game Time: 8:20 PM ET

8:20 PM ET TV Channel: beIN Sports

beIN Sports Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Make sure you're following along with soccer action from around the world all year long on Fubo and ESPN+!