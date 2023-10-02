Review the injury report for the Seattle Seahawks (2-1), which currently has 17 players listed, as the Seahawks prepare for their matchup with the New York Giants (1-2) at MetLife Stadium on Monday, October 2 at 8:15 PM .

The Seahawks took on the Carolina Panthers in their last outing, winning 37-27.

The Giants' last game was a 30-12 loss to the San Francisco 49ers.

Seattle Seahawks Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Evan Brown C Quadricep Questionable Phil Haynes OG Calf Did Not Participate In Practice Charles Cross OT Toe Doubtful Quandre Diggs FS Hamstring Did Not Participate In Practice Tariq Woolen CB Chest Full Participation In Practice Uchenna Nwosu LB Achilles Did Not Participate In Practice Darrell Taylor LB Shin Did Not Participate In Practice Dre'Mont Jones DE Hip Questionable Jarran Reed DE Quadricep Did Not Participate In Practice Coby Bryant CB Toe Doubtful Julian Love S Hamstring Limited Participation In Practice Tre Brown CB Concussion Out D.K. Metcalf WR Ribs Did Not Participate In Practice Noah Fant TE Knee Questionable Will Dissly TE Shoulder Questionable Artie Burns CB Hamstring Out Derick Hall LB Knee Questionable

New York Giants Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Saquon Barkley RB Ankle Doubtful Daniel Bellinger TE Neck Limited Participation In Practice Ben Bredeson OG Concussion Full Participation In Practice Andrew Thomas OT Hamstring Out D.J. Davidson DL Elbow Limited Participation In Practice Azeez Ojulari OLB Hamstring Limited Participation In Practice

Seahawks vs. Giants Game Info

When: Monday, October 2, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET

Monday, October 2, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET Where: MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey

MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey TV Info: ABC/ESPN

Seahawks Season Insights

With 407.3 yards allowed per game on defense, which ranks second-worst in the NFL, the Seahawks have had to rely on their 15th-ranked offense (332.7 yards per contest) to keep them competitive.

The Seahawks are compiling 29 points per game on offense, which ranks them sixth in the NFL. On defense, they rank 27th, allowing 29.3 points per contest.

The Seahawks have the 12th-ranked passing offense this season (228.3 passing yards per game), and they've been less effective on defense, ranking worst with 328 passing yards allowed per game.

Offensively, Seattle ranks 17th in the NFL with 104.3 rushing yards per game. Meanwhile, the defensive unit ranks sixth in rushing yards allowed per contest (79.3).

The Seahawks have the 11th-ranked turnover margin in the league at +2, forcing three turnovers (24th in NFL) while turning it over one time (first in NFL).

Giants Season Insights

The Giants rank third-worst in total yards per game (253.3), but they've been better on the defensive side of the ball, ranking 22nd in the NFL with 361.7 total yards allowed per contest.

This season has been hard for the Giants on both offense and defense, as they are averaging only 14.3 points per game (third-worst) and ceding 32.7 points per game (third-worst).

The Giants' passing game has not been getting things done, ranking third-worst in the NFL with 165.3 passing yards per game. They have been better on the defensive side of the ball, giving up 223.7 passing yards per contest (18th-ranked).

New York ranks 24th in the NFL with 88 rushing yards per game on offense, and it ranks 27th with 138 rushing yards allowed per game on the defensive side of the ball.

After forcing zero turnovers (32nd in NFL) and turning the ball over five times (13th in NFL) this season, the Giants have the 27th-ranked turnover margin of -5.

Seahawks vs. Giants Betting Info

Spread Favorite: Seahawks (-1.5)

Seahawks (-1.5) Moneyline: Seahawks (-125), Giants (+105)

Seahawks (-125), Giants (+105) Total: 47 points

