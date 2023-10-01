Travis d'Arnaud vs. Nationals Preview, Player Prop Bets - October 1
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 9:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Travis d'Arnaud -- with a slugging percentage of .222 in his past 10 games (including no homers) -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves versus the Washington Nationals, with Jackson Rutledge on the hill, on October 1 at 3:10 PM ET.
In his last game, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-3) against the Nationals.
Travis d'Arnaud Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Sunday, October 1, 2023
- Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Nationals Starter: Jackson Rutledge
- TV Channel: BSSE
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Travis d'Arnaud At The Plate
- d'Arnaud is hitting .229 with 13 doubles, 11 home runs and 21 walks.
- d'Arnaud has gotten at least one hit in 53.5% of his games this year (38 of 71), with more than one hit 15 times (21.1%).
- He has hit a home run in 14.1% of his games this season, and 3.8% of his chances at the plate.
- d'Arnaud has driven in a run in 25 games this season (35.2%), including 11 games with more than one RBI (15.5%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored at least once 26 times this season (36.6%), including three games with multiple runs (4.2%).
Travis d'Arnaud Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|31
|GP
|40
|.213
|AVG
|.240
|.295
|OBP
|.291
|.426
|SLG
|.390
|11
|XBH
|13
|6
|HR
|5
|21
|RBI
|18
|23/12
|K/BB
|41/9
|0
|SB
|0
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Nationals has a collective 7.7 K/9, the third-worst in the league.
- The Nationals have a 5.00 team ERA that ranks 27th across all league pitching staffs.
- Nationals pitchers combine to allow the most home runs in baseball (243 total, 1.5 per game).
- The Nationals are sending Rutledge (1-1) to the mound for his fourth start of the season. He is 1-1 with a 6.00 ERA and eight strikeouts through 15 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last appeared on Sunday against the Atlanta Braves, when he tossed five innings, allowing one earned run while giving up three hits.
- The 24-year-old has an ERA of 6.00, with 4.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in three games this season. Opponents are batting .322 against him.
