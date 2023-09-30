SEC Football Promo Codes, Predictions, Computer Picks & Best Bets | Week 5
Looking for information on the best bets in SEC play in Week 5? Our computer model favors betting on the over/under in the LSU vs. Ole Miss matchup, and picking Auburn (+14.5) over Georgia on the spread. See more stats and insights on those college football games, as well as other options to use in a parlay, in the article below.
Best Week 5 SEC Spread Bets
Pick: Auburn +14.5 vs. Georgia
- Matchup: Georgia Bulldogs at Auburn Tigers
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Georgia by 0.5 points
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Date: September 30
- TV Channel: CBS (Stream on Fubo)
Pick: Ole Miss +2.5 vs. LSU
- Matchup: LSU Tigers at Ole Miss Rebels
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Ole Miss by 5.3 points
- Time: 6:00 PM ET
- Date: September 30
- TV Channel: ESPN (Stream on Fubo)
Pick: Vanderbilt +13.5 vs. Missouri
- Matchup: Missouri Tigers at Vanderbilt Commodores
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Missouri by 6.1 points
- Time: 4:00 PM ET
- Date: September 30
- TV Channel: SEC Network (Stream on Fubo)
Best Week 5 SEC Total Bets
Under 67.5 - LSU vs. Ole Miss
- Matchup: LSU Tigers at Ole Miss Rebels
- Projected Total: 58.5 points
- Time: 6:00 PM ET
- Date: September 30
- TV Channel: ESPN (Stream on Fubo)
Under 61.5 - South Carolina vs. Tennessee
- Matchup: South Carolina Gamecocks at Tennessee Volunteers
- Projected Total: 53.2 points
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Date: September 30
- TV Channel: SEC Network (Stream on Fubo)
Over 54.5 - Missouri vs. Vanderbilt
- Matchup: Missouri Tigers at Vanderbilt Commodores
- Projected Total: 60.3 points
- Time: 4:00 PM ET
- Date: September 30
- TV Channel: SEC Network (Stream on Fubo)
Week 5 SEC Standings
|Team
|2022 Record
|2022 PF/G vs PA/G
|2022 YDS/G vs OPP YDS/G
|Georgia
|4-0 (1-0 SEC)
|41.5 / 11.3
|496.3 / 282.3
|LSU
|3-1 (2-0 SEC)
|42.8 / 25.0
|530.3 / 360.3
|Kentucky
|4-0 (1-0 SEC)
|38.0 / 15.5
|396.5 / 293.3
|Alabama
|3-1 (1-0 SEC)
|30.3 / 13.5
|364.8 / 307.5
|Florida
|3-1 (1-0 SEC)
|27.8 / 13.5
|412.5 / 244.8
|Texas A&M
|3-1 (1-0 SEC)
|39.8 / 17.8
|450.8 / 273.8
|South Carolina
|2-2 (1-1 SEC)
|28.8 / 26.5
|415.8 / 434.3
|Auburn
|3-1 (0-1 SEC)
|32.0 / 16.0
|371.0 / 298.5
|Missouri
|4-0 (0-0 SEC)
|30.5 / 20.8
|431.3 / 321.5
|Ole Miss
|3-1 (0-1 SEC)
|42.0 / 18.5
|470.3 / 351.8
|Tennessee
|3-1 (0-1 SEC)
|35.0 / 17.3
|463.5 / 302.0
|Arkansas
|2-2 (0-1 SEC)
|36.5 / 22.8
|384.3 / 320.3
|Vanderbilt
|2-3 (0-1 SEC)
|33.4 / 32.4
|385.8 / 384.2
|Mississippi State
|2-2 (0-2 SEC)
|30.8 / 27.3
|388.0 / 400.3
