NEC Games Today: How to Watch NEC Games, TV Schedule, Live Streaming Options - Week 5
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 11:15 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
As we head into Week 5 of the college football season, there are five games involving teams from the NEC on the docket. For details on how to watch all of the action, read on.
Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!
NEC Games on TV This Week
|Date/Time
|TV
|Central Connecticut State Blue Devils at Brown Bears
|12:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 30
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Duquesne Dukes at LIU Post Pioneers
|12:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 30
|NEC Front Row
|Merrimack Warriors at Sacred Heart Pioneers
|1:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 30
|NEC Front Row
|Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash at Stonehill Skyhawks
|1:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 30
|NEC Front Row
|Wagner Seahawks at Rutgers Scarlet Knights
|3:30 PM ET, Saturday, September 30
|BTN
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.