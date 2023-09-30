Instead of re-watching "Friday Night Lights" for the umpteenth time, let's watch some real high school football. In the article below, we tell you how to watch or stream the high school games happening in Panola County, Mississippi this week.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Mississippi This Week

  • Attala County
  • Lauderdale County
  • Winston County
  • Forrest County
  • De Soto County
  • Union County
  • Hinds County
  • Tishomingo County
  • Benton County
  • Chickasaw County

    • Panola County, Mississippi High School Football Games This Week

    Cleveland Central High School at North Panola High School

    • Game Time: 4:00 PM CT on September 30
    • Location: Sardis, MS
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.