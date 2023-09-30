The No. 13 LSU Tigers (3-1), with college football's 10th-ranked scoring offense, take on the No. 20 Ole Miss Rebels (3-1) and their 12th-ranked offense on Saturday, September 30, 2023. The Tigers are only 2.5-point favorites. An over/under of 66.5 points has been set for the contest.

You can take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the LSU vs. Ole Miss matchup in this article.

Ole Miss vs. LSU Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN

Oxford, Mississippi Venue: Vaught-Hemingway Stadium

Ole Miss vs. LSU Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Favorite Total LSU Moneyline Ole Miss Moneyline BetMGM LSU (-2.5) 66.5 -145 +120 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel LSU (-2.5) 67.5 -144 +118 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Ole Miss vs. LSU Betting Trends

Ole Miss has a record of 2-1-0 against the spread this year.

The Rebels have not covered the spread this year (0-1 ATS) when playing as at least 2.5-point underdogs.

LSU has a record of 1-2-0 against the spread this season.

The Tigers have covered the spread once when favored by 2.5 points or more this season (in two opportunities).

Ole Miss 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the National Champ. +25000 Bet $100 to win $25000 To Win the SEC +4000 Bet $100 to win $4000

