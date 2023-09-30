In the contest between the Ole Miss Rebels and LSU Tigers on Saturday, September 30 at 6:00 PM, our computer model expects the Rebels to emerge victorious. Seeking projections on the final score, spread, and point total, too? Find a complete game projection below.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Ole Miss vs. LSU Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Ole Miss (+2.5) Under (67.5) Ole Miss 32, LSU 27

Watch this game on Fubo

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up at BetMGM using our link.

Week 5 SEC Predictions

Ole Miss Betting Info (2023)

Looking to bet on LSU vs. Ole Miss? Head to BetMGM using our link to claim a first-time depositor bonus!

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 45.5% chance of a victory for the Rebels.

The Rebels are 2-1-0 against the spread this season.

Ole Miss is 0-1 against the spread when an underdog by 2.5 points or more this season.

In Rebels three games with a set total, one has hit the over (33.3%).

The average over/under in Ole Miss games this year is 7.3 less points than the point total of 67.5 in this outing.

LSU Betting Info (2023)

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Tigers have an implied win probability of 59.2%.

The Tigers have one win against the spread this season.

LSU has 1-1 ATS when playing as at least 2.5-point favorites.

All three of the Tigers' games have hit the over this season.

The over/under for this game is 67.5 points, 12.2 more than the average point total for LSU games this season.

Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Rebels vs. Tigers 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed LSU 42.8 25 53 20.5 41 14 Ole Miss 42 18.5 60.5 15 23.5 22

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.