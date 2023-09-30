Matt Olson vs. Nationals Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 30
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 5:35 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Matt Olson -- batting .333 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves against the Washington Nationals, with Joan Adon on the mound, on September 30 at 7:20 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he reached base in both of his plate appearances against the Nationals.
Matt Olson Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Saturday, September 30, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Nationals Starter: Joan Adon
- TV Channel: BSSE
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +260)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +110)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -167)
Discover More About This Game
Matt Olson At The Plate
- Olson leads Atlanta in total hits (170) this season while batting .282 with 84 extra-base hits.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB action, he ranks 18th in batting average, 10th in on-base percentage, and third in slugging.
- Olson will look to extend his six-game hitting streak. He's batting .412 with one homer during his last outings.
- Olson has reached base via a hit in 112 games this season (of 160 played), and had multiple hits in 47 of those games.
- Looking at the 160 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in 46 of them (28.8%), and in 7.6% of his trips to the dish.
- In 48.1% of his games this year, Olson has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 21.9% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in 16 contests.
- He has scored in 94 games this season (58.8%), including multiple runs in 29 games.
Matt Olson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|79
|GP
|81
|.300
|AVG
|.266
|.405
|OBP
|.374
|.645
|SLG
|.570
|42
|XBH
|42
|28
|HR
|26
|71
|RBI
|66
|77/50
|K/BB
|90/54
|1
|SB
|0
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The Nationals pitching staff is 28th in MLB with a collective 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Nationals' 5.00 team ERA ranks 27th across all league pitching staffs.
- Nationals pitchers combine to give up the most home runs in baseball (242 total, 1.5 per game).
- Adon (2-4) gets the starting nod for the Nationals in his 10th start of the season. He has a 6.42 ERA in 47 2/3 innings pitched, with 43 strikeouts.
- His last time out came on Sunday against the Atlanta Braves, when the right-hander threw 4 2/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing five hits.
- The 25-year-old has a 6.42 ERA and 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings in 11 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .275 to opposing hitters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.