When the Alabama State Hornets square off against the Alcorn State Braves at 6:00 PM on Saturday, September 30, our projection system predicts the Hornets will come out on top. Our model also projects the spead, point total, and final score, which you can check out below.

Alcorn State vs. Alabama State Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Alabama State (-16.3) 32.8 Alabama State 25, Alcorn State 8

Alcorn State Betting Info (2022)

The Braves compiled a 6-5-0 record against the spread last year.

Last year, just two Braves games hit the over.

Alabama State Betting Info (2022)

The Hornets put together a 6-4-0 record against the spread last season.

Games featuring the Hornets went over the point total just once last season.

Braves vs. Hornets 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Alabama State 13.7 18.0 15.5 15.5 10.0 23.0 Alcorn State 15.3 26.0 18.5 13.0 12.0 39.0

