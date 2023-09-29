Is there high school football on the schedule this week in Washington County, Mississippi? Of course there is. To ensure you don't miss a play, we have info on how to watch the games in the article below.

Other Games in Mississippi This Week

  • Monroe County
  • Tishomingo County

    • Washington County, Mississippi High School Football Games This Week

    Northside High School at OBannon High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29
    • Location: Greenville, MS
    • Conference: 2A Region 3
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

