Travis d'Arnaud vs. Nationals Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 29
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 4:27 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Travis d'Arnaud -- with an on-base percentage of .195 in his past 10 games, 89 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves against the Washington Nationals, with Trevor Williams on the mound, on September 29 at 7:20 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4) against the Cubs.
Travis d'Arnaud Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Friday, September 29, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Nationals Starter: Trevor Williams
- TV Channel: BSSE
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Travis d'Arnaud At The Plate
- d'Arnaud is batting .224 with 13 doubles, 11 home runs and 20 walks.
- In 52.9% of his games this year (37 of 70), d'Arnaud has picked up at least one hit, and in 14 of those games (20.0%) he recorded at least two.
- He has hit a home run in 10 games this year (14.3%), leaving the park in 3.9% of his chances at the plate.
- d'Arnaud has driven in a run in 25 games this season (35.7%), including 11 games with more than one RBI (15.7%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 26 games this year (37.1%), including multiple runs in three games.
Travis d'Arnaud Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|30
|GP
|40
|.200
|AVG
|.240
|.274
|OBP
|.291
|.419
|SLG
|.390
|11
|XBH
|13
|6
|HR
|5
|21
|RBI
|18
|22/11
|K/BB
|41/9
|0
|SB
|0
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Nationals has a collective 7.7 K/9, the third-worst in MLB.
- The Nationals' 4.99 team ERA ranks 27th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Nationals give up the most home runs in baseball (242 total, 1.5 per game).
- Williams (6-10) takes the mound for the Nationals in his 30th start of the season. He has a 5.55 ERA in 141 2/3 innings pitched, with 107 strikeouts.
- In his most recent appearance on Saturday, Sept. 16, the righty went two innings against the Milwaukee Brewers, allowing three earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- The 31-year-old has an ERA of 5.55, with 6.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in 29 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .297 batting average against him.
