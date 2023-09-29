Travis d'Arnaud -- with an on-base percentage of .195 in his past 10 games, 89 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves against the Washington Nationals, with Trevor Williams on the mound, on September 29 at 7:20 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4) against the Cubs.

Travis d'Arnaud Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Friday, September 29, 2023

Friday, September 29, 2023 Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Nationals Starter: Trevor Williams

Trevor Williams TV Channel: BSSE

BSSE Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Travis d'Arnaud At The Plate

d'Arnaud is batting .224 with 13 doubles, 11 home runs and 20 walks.

In 52.9% of his games this year (37 of 70), d'Arnaud has picked up at least one hit, and in 14 of those games (20.0%) he recorded at least two.

He has hit a home run in 10 games this year (14.3%), leaving the park in 3.9% of his chances at the plate.

d'Arnaud has driven in a run in 25 games this season (35.7%), including 11 games with more than one RBI (15.7%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 26 games this year (37.1%), including multiple runs in three games.

Other Braves Players vs the Nationals

Travis d'Arnaud Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 30 GP 40 .200 AVG .240 .274 OBP .291 .419 SLG .390 11 XBH 13 6 HR 5 21 RBI 18 22/11 K/BB 41/9 0 SB 0

Nationals Pitching Rankings