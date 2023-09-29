Mississippi High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Tate County This Week
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 10:16 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Mark your calendars for the high school football action taking place in Tate County, Mississippi this week. For a full list of the local high school games and how to watch them, continue reading.
Tate County, Mississippi High School Football Games This Week
New Albany High School at Senatobia High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29
- Location: Senatobia, MS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
