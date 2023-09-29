Nicky Lopez is back in action for the Atlanta Braves against Trevor Williams and the Washington NationalsSeptember 29 at 7:20 PM ET.

In his most recent action (on September 24 against the Nationals) he went 1-for-3 with a double.

Nicky Lopez Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

  • Game Day: Friday, September 29, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
  • Stadium: Truist Park
  • Nationals Starter: Trevor Williams
  • TV Channel: BSSE
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1250)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Discover More About This Game

Nicky Lopez At The Plate

  • Lopez has eight doubles, three triples, a home run and 25 walks while hitting .234.
  • Lopez has gotten a hit in 34 of 78 games this season (43.6%), with more than one hit on 12 occasions (15.4%).
  • He has gone deep in one of 78 games, and in 0.4% of his plate appearances.
  • Lopez has had at least one RBI in 19.2% of his games this year (15 of 78), with more than one RBI four times (5.1%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
  • He has scored at least once 19 times this season (24.4%), including six games with multiple runs (7.7%).

Other Braves Players vs the Nationals

Nicky Lopez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
38 GP 36
.204 AVG .261
.344 OBP .306
.262 SLG .357
4 XBH 8
0 HR 1
10 RBI 15
17/19 K/BB 22/6
4 SB 2

Nationals Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Nationals has a collective 7.7 K/9, the third-worst in MLB.
  • The Nationals have a 4.99 team ERA that ranks 27th among all league pitching staffs.
  • The Nationals surrender the most home runs in baseball (242 total, 1.5 per game).
  • Williams (6-10) gets the starting nod for the Nationals in his 30th start of the season. He's put together a 5.55 ERA in 141 2/3 innings pitched, with 107 strikeouts.
  • In his last appearance on Saturday, Sept. 16, the right-hander threw two innings against the Milwaukee Brewers, giving up three earned runs while surrendering five hits.
  • The 31-year-old has put up an ERA of 5.55, with 6.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in 29 games this season. Opponents are hitting .297 against him.
