Michael Harris II -- .220 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves against the Washington Nationals, with Trevor Williams on the hill, on September 29 at 7:20 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Cubs.

Michael Harris II Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Friday, September 29, 2023

Friday, September 29, 2023 Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Nationals Starter: Trevor Williams

Trevor Williams TV Channel: BSSE

BSSE Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)

Michael Harris II At The Plate

Harris II is hitting .290 with 32 doubles, three triples, 18 home runs and 25 walks.

Among qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 11th, his on-base percentage ranks 68th, and he is 37th in the league in slugging.

Harris II has reached base via a hit in 94 games this year (of 136 played), and had multiple hits in 33 of those games.

In 16 games this season, he has hit a long ball (11.8%, and 3.4% of his trips to the dish).

Harris II has picked up an RBI in 38 games this year (27.9%), with two or more RBI in 13 of those games (9.6%).

In 39.7% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had 16 games with multiple runs (11.8%).

Michael Harris II Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 62 GP 74 .295 AVG .285 .329 OBP .325 .482 SLG .469 25 XBH 28 7 HR 11 26 RBI 29 45/9 K/BB 56/16 8 SB 12

Nationals Pitching Rankings