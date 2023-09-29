Mississippi High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Lauderdale County This Week
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 10:17 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Want to know how to stream high school football matchups in Lauderdale County, Mississippi this week? We have you covered below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Mississippi This Week
Lauderdale County, Mississippi High School Football Games This Week
Meridian High School at Harrison Central High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29
- Location: Gulfport, MS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Northeast Lauderdale High School at Newton County High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29
- Location: Decatur, MS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
