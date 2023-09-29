Mississippi High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Lamar County This Week
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 10:19 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Don't miss the high school fooball games taking place in Lamar County, Mississippi this week. Information on how to watch all of the hard-hitting action can be found below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Lamar County, Mississippi High School Football Games This Week
Lawrence County High School at Sumrall High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29
- Location: Sumrall, MS
- Conference: 4A Region 7
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Lumberton High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29
- Location: Lumberton, MS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
