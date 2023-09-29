Eddie Rosario vs. Nationals Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 29
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 5:36 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Atlanta Braves, including Eddie Rosario (.103 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 202 points below season-long percentage), battle starter Trevor Williams and the Washington Nationals at Truist Park, Friday at 7:20 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4 with an RBI) against the Cubs.
Eddie Rosario Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Friday, September 29, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Nationals Starter: Trevor Williams
- TV Channel: BSSE
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Eddie Rosario At The Plate
- Rosario has 24 doubles, three triples, 21 home runs and 34 walks while batting .254.
- In 58.3% of his 139 games this season, Rosario has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 30 multi-hit games.
- He has gone deep in 13.7% of his games in 2023 (19 of 139), and 4.2% of his trips to the dish.
- Rosario has had an RBI in 39 games this year (28.1%), including 20 multi-RBI outings (14.4%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in nine contests.
- In 51 of 139 games this year, he has scored, and 10 of those games included multiple runs.
Eddie Rosario Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|72
|GP
|67
|.278
|AVG
|.229
|.316
|OBP
|.294
|.527
|SLG
|.377
|27
|XBH
|21
|16
|HR
|5
|49
|RBI
|24
|64/14
|K/BB
|55/20
|0
|SB
|3
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The Nationals pitching staff is 28th in the league with a collective 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Nationals have the 27th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.99).
- Nationals pitchers combine to surrender 242 total home runs at a clip of 1.5 per game (most in the league).
- Williams makes the start for the Nationals, his 30th of the season. He is 6-10 with a 5.55 ERA and 107 strikeouts in 141 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Saturday, Sept. 16 against the Milwaukee Brewers, the right-hander tossed two innings, giving up three earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- The 31-year-old has amassed an ERA of 5.55, with 6.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in 29 games this season. Opponents are hitting .297 against him.
