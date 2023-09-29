If your plans this week include tracking the local high school football games in Bolivar County, Mississippi, then there are some important details you need to know. Learn how to watch or stream this week's high-school action in the article below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Mississippi This Week

Bolivar County, Mississippi High School Football Games This Week

Friday

Northside High School at OBannon High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29

7:00 PM CT on September 29 Location: Greenville, MS

Greenville, MS Conference: 2A Region 3

2A Region 3 How to Stream: Watch Here

Saturday

Cleveland Central High School at North Panola High School