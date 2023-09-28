NFL Week 4 BetMGM Promo Code, Computer Picks, Best Bets and Predictions
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 8:33 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
If you're looking for the best wager to make among the 16 NFL matchups in Week 4, we're on the Rams at +1 in terms of the point spreads. Don't stop there, though -- continue reading, because we have lots more suggestions, which you could take advantage of in a parlay.
Best Week 4 Spread Bets
Jump to Matchup:
Pick: Los Angeles +1 vs. Indianapolis
- Matchup: Los Angeles Rams at Indianapolis Colts
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Indianapolis by 0.8 points
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Date: October 1
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Pick: New York -1 vs. Seattle
- Matchup: Seattle Seahawks at New York Giants
- Projected Favorite & Spread: New York by 3.4 points
- Time: 8:15 PM ET
- Date: October 2
- TV Channel: ABC/ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Pick: Green Bay +1.5 vs. Detroit
- Matchup: Detroit Lions at Green Bay Packers
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Green Bay by 0.6 points
- Time: 8:15 PM ET
- Date: September 28
- TV Channel: Amazon Prime Video
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Pick: Cincinnati -2.5 vs. Tennessee
- Matchup: Cincinnati Bengals at Tennessee Titans
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Cincinnati by 3.4 points
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Date: October 1
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Pick: Buffalo -2.5 vs. Miami
- Matchup: Miami Dolphins at Buffalo Bills
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Buffalo by 6.2 points
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Date: October 1
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Best Week 4 Total Bets
Jump to Matchup:
Over 54 - Miami vs. Buffalo
- Matchup: Miami Dolphins at Buffalo Bills
- Projected Total: 54.5 points
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Date: October 1
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Under 43 - New England vs. Dallas
- Matchup: New England Patriots at Dallas Cowboys
- Projected Total: 39.2 points
- Time: 4:25 PM ET
- Date: October 1
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Over 44 - Arizona vs. San Francisco
- Matchup: Arizona Cardinals at San Francisco 49ers
- Projected Total: 45.2 points
- Time: 4:25 PM ET
- Date: October 1
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Under 40.5 - Baltimore vs. Cleveland
- Matchup: Baltimore Ravens at Cleveland Browns
- Projected Total: 38.5 points
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Date: October 1
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Over 43.5 - Washington vs. Philadelphia
- Matchup: Washington Commanders at Philadelphia Eagles
- Projected Total: 47.8 points
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Date: October 1
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
