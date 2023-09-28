The Atlanta Braves, including Michael Harris II (.341 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero homers), battle starting pitcher Marcus Stroman and the Chicago Cubs at Truist Park, Thursday at 7:20 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-4 with a double against the Cubs.

Michael Harris II Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Thursday, September 28, 2023

Thursday, September 28, 2023 Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Cubs Starter: Marcus Stroman

Marcus Stroman TV Channel: BSSO

BSSO Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Explore More About This Game

Michael Harris II At The Plate

Harris II is hitting .290 with 31 doubles, three triples, 18 home runs and 25 walks.

Among the qualifying batters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 11th, his on-base percentage ranks 67th, and he is 38th in the league in slugging.

Harris II has picked up a hit in 93 of 135 games this season, with multiple hits 33 times.

He has hit a home run in 11.9% of his games this year, and 3.4% of his chances at the plate.

Harris II has picked up an RBI in 37 games this year (27.4%), with more than one RBI in 13 of those contests (9.6%).

He has scored in 53 games this year (39.3%), including 16 multi-run games (11.9%).

Michael Harris II Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 61 GP 74 .296 AVG .285 .330 OBP .325 .481 SLG .469 24 XBH 28 7 HR 11 25 RBI 29 45/9 K/BB 56/16 8 SB 12

Cubs Pitching Rankings