Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds for Ronald Acuna Jr., Cody Bellinger and others in the Atlanta Braves-Chicago Cubs matchup at Truist Park on Thursday at 7:20 PM ET.

Braves vs. Cubs Game Info

When: Thursday, September 28, 2023 at 7:20 PM ET

Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia

Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia How to Watch on TV: BSSO

MLB Props Today: Atlanta Braves

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +110) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Acuna Stats

Acuna has put up 213 hits with 34 doubles, four triples, 41 home runs and 78 walks. He has driven in 104 runs with 70 stolen bases.

He's slashed .336/.414/.596 on the year.

Acuna will look for his 12th straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last 10 outings he is hitting .378 with two doubles, a triple, four home runs, a walk and seven RBI.

Acuna Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Cubs Sep. 27 2-for-5 2 0 1 2 2 vs. Cubs Sep. 26 1-for-4 1 1 2 4 0 at Nationals Sep. 24 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Nationals Sep. 22 2-for-4 3 1 1 6 0 at Nationals Sep. 21 1-for-6 1 0 0 3 1

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -141)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -141) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +330)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +330) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Olson Stats

Matt Olson has 168 hits with 27 doubles, three triples, 53 home runs, 103 walks and 134 RBI. He's also stolen one base.

He's slashed .281/.388/.602 on the season.

Olson has picked up a hit in four games in a row. During his last five outings he is batting .333 with a double, four walks and two RBI.

Olson Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Cubs Sep. 27 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Cubs Sep. 26 1-for-3 1 0 1 1 0 at Nationals Sep. 24 3-for-5 2 0 1 4 0 at Nationals Sep. 24 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 at Nationals Sep. 22 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: Chicago Cubs

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Bellinger Stats

Bellinger has 28 doubles, a triple, 26 home runs, 39 walks and 96 RBI (151 total hits). He's also stolen 20 bases.

He has a .310/.359/.532 slash line on the season.

Bellinger Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Braves Sep. 27 2-for-5 1 0 0 2 0 at Braves Sep. 26 3-for-4 2 0 1 3 0 vs. Rockies Sep. 24 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Rockies Sep. 23 0-for-3 0 0 1 0 0 vs. Rockies Sep. 22 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +850)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +220)

Hoerner Stats

Nico Hoerner has 27 doubles, four triples, nine home runs, 49 walks and 68 RBI (174 total hits). He has swiped 41 bases.

He has a .284/.349/.386 slash line on the season.

Hoerner Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Braves Sep. 27 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 at Braves Sep. 26 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 1 vs. Rockies Sep. 24 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Rockies Sep. 23 2-for-2 1 0 2 2 0 vs. Rockies Sep. 22 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 1

