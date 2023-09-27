Orlando Arcia vs. Cubs Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 27
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 4:38 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
The Atlanta Braves, including Orlando Arcia (.353 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero home run), take on starting pitcher Jameson Taillon and the Chicago Cubs at Truist Park, Wednesday at 7:20 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Cubs.
Orlando Arcia Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Wednesday, September 27, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Cubs Starter: Jameson Taillon
- TV Channel: BSSO
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Orlando Arcia At The Plate
- Arcia is hitting .270 with 25 doubles, 17 home runs and 38 walks.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB action, he ranks 46th in batting average, 75th in on-base percentage, and 79th in slugging.
- In 60.4% of his games this year (81 of 134), Arcia has picked up at least one hit, and in 36 of those games (26.9%) he recorded multiple hits.
- He has hit a long ball in 12.7% of his games this year, and 3.3% of his trips to the dish.
- In 32.1% of his games this year, Arcia has notched at least one RBI. In 18 of those games (13.4%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 38.8% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 9.7%.
Orlando Arcia Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|66
|GP
|67
|.267
|AVG
|.273
|.328
|OBP
|.325
|.418
|SLG
|.442
|18
|XBH
|24
|8
|HR
|9
|33
|RBI
|31
|52/19
|K/BB
|46/19
|1
|SB
|0
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Cubs has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 18th in MLB.
- The Cubs have the 15th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.15).
- Cubs pitchers combine to allow 173 home runs (1.1 per game), the sixth-fewest in the league.
- Taillon gets the start for the Cubs, his 29th of the season. He is 8-10 with a 5.24 ERA and 134 strikeouts in 144 1/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's last appearance came on Friday against the Colorado Rockies, when he went six scoreless innings while allowing four hits.
- The 31-year-old has an ERA of 5.24, with 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings, in 28 games this season. Opponents are hitting .266 against him.
