Ozzie Albies and the Atlanta Braves play Seiya Suzuki and the Chicago Cubs on Wednesday at 7:20 PM ET, in the second of a three-game series at Truist Park.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Braves vs. Cubs Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, September 27, 2023

Wednesday, September 27, 2023 Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET TV Channel: BSSO

BSSO Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Truist Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Read More About This Game

Braves Batting & Pitching Performance

The Atlanta Braves average 1.9 home runs per game and have hit a league-best 301 home runs in total.

Atlanta has an MLB-leading .502 slugging percentage.

The Braves have a league-best .275 batting average.

Atlanta scores the most runs in baseball (916 total, 5.8 per game).

The Braves are the top team in MLB play this season with a .343 on-base percentage.

The Braves strike out 7.9 times per game, the sixth-best average in the majors.

The pitching staff for Atlanta has a collective 9.5 K/9, the second-best in the majors.

Atlanta has the 14th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.14).

Pitchers for the Braves combine for the 17th-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.300).

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher

Darius Vines (1-0) makes the start for the Braves, his second of the season.

In his most recent time out -- out of the bullpen on Friday -- the right-hander tossed 3 1/3 innings against the Washington Nationals, allowing three earned runs while surrendering three hits.

Braves Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Braves Starter Opponent Starter 9/21/2023 Nationals W 10-3 Away Max Fried Jake Irvin 9/22/2023 Nationals W 9-6 Away Charlie Morton Patrick Corbin 9/24/2023 Nationals L 3-2 Away Allan Winans Jackson Rutledge 9/24/2023 Nationals W 8-5 Away Spencer Strider Joan Adon 9/26/2023 Cubs W 7-6 Home Bryce Elder Justin Steele 9/27/2023 Cubs - Home Darius Vines Jameson Taillon 9/28/2023 Cubs - Home Charlie Morton Marcus Stroman 9/29/2023 Nationals - Home Kyle Wright Trevor Williams 9/30/2023 Nationals - Home Spencer Strider Jackson Rutledge 10/1/2023 Nationals - Home Bryce Elder Joan Adon

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.