Nico Hoerner and Ozzie Albies will take the field when the Chicago Cubs and Atlanta Braves meet on Tuesday at Truist Park.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Braves vs. Cubs Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, September 26, 2023

Tuesday, September 26, 2023 Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET TV Channel: TBS

TBS Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Truist Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Read More About This Game

Braves Batting & Pitching Performance

The Atlanta Braves lead the league with 299 total home runs, averaging 1.9 per game.

Atlanta has an MLB-high .502 slugging percentage.

The Braves have a league-best .276 batting average.

Atlanta is the top-scoring team in MLB action, averaging 5.8 runs per game (909 total).

The Braves have a league-high .344 on-base percentage.

Braves hitters strike out 7.9 times per game, the fifth-lowest average in the majors.

Atlanta's pitching staff ranks first in the majors with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.

Atlanta has a 4.13 team ERA that ranks 14th across all MLB pitching staffs.

The Braves average MLB's 17th-ranked WHIP (1.296).

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher

Bryce Elder (12-4 with a 3.63 ERA and 126 strikeouts in 171 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Braves, his 31st of the season.

In his last time out on Wednesday, the right-hander tossed 3 2/3 innings against the Philadelphia Phillies, allowing four earned runs while surrendering three hits.

Elder has 16 quality starts under his belt this season.

Elder is looking to collect his 27th start of five or more innings this year in this game.

He has had six appearances this season in which he kept his opponents to zero earned runs.

Braves Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Braves Starter Opponent Starter 9/20/2023 Phillies L 6-5 Home Bryce Elder Aaron Nola 9/21/2023 Nationals W 10-3 Away Max Fried Jake Irvin 9/22/2023 Nationals W 9-6 Away Charlie Morton Patrick Corbin 9/24/2023 Nationals L 3-2 Away Allan Winans Jackson Rutledge 9/24/2023 Nationals W 8-5 Away Spencer Strider Joan Adon 9/26/2023 Cubs - Home Bryce Elder Justin Steele 9/27/2023 Cubs - Home Max Fried Jameson Taillon 9/28/2023 Cubs - Home Charlie Morton Marcus Stroman 9/29/2023 Nationals - Home Kyle Wright Jake Irvin 9/30/2023 Nationals - Home Spencer Strider Patrick Corbin 10/1/2023 Nationals - Home - Trevor Williams

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.