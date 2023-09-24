The Green Bay Packers (1-1) square off against the New Orleans Saints (2-0) at Lambeau Field on Sunday, September 24, 2023.

How to Watch Packers vs. Saints

When: Sunday, September 24, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Where: Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin

Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin TV: FOX

Saints Insights (2022)

Last season the Saints put up just 2.4 fewer points per game (19.4) than the Packers allowed (21.8).

The Saints averaged just 2.7 fewer yards per game (333.8) than the Packers allowed per contest (336.5) last season.

New Orleans rushed for 116.6 yards per game last year, 22.9 fewer than the 139.5 Green Bay allowed per contest.

The Saints turned the ball over one more time (25 total) than the Packers forced turnovers (24) last year.

Saints Away Performance (2022)

The Saints scored 17.3 points per game on the road a season ago (2.1 less than their overall average), and gave up 20 away from home (0.3 less than overall).

On the road, the Saints accumulated 325.8 yards per game and gave up 330.4. That was less than they gained overall (333.8), but more than they allowed (314.8).

In road games, New Orleans accumulated 230.9 passing yards per game and conceded 197.5. That was more than it gained (217.2) and allowed (184.4) overall.

The Saints' average yards rushing away from home (94.9) were lower than their overall average (116.6). But their average yards allowed in road games (132.9) were higher than overall (130.5).

The Saints' third-down percentages on offense (38.3%) and defense (40%) in road games last year were both lower than their overall numbers of 40.2% and 41.6%, respectively.

Saints Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 9/10/2023 Tennessee W 16-15 CBS 9/18/2023 at Carolina W 20-17 ESPN 9/24/2023 at Green Bay - FOX 10/1/2023 Tampa Bay - FOX 10/8/2023 at New England - CBS 10/15/2023 at Houston - FOX

