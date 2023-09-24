Will Foster Moreau Play in Week 3? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Foster Moreau did not participate in his most recent practice. The New Orleans Saints' Week 3 contest against the Green Bay Packers begins at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. Take a look at Moreau's stats on this page.
In terms of last year's season stats, Moreau was targeted 54 times and had 33 catches for 420 yards (12.7 per reception) and two TDs.
Foster Moreau Injury Status: DNP
- Reported Injury: Ankle
- No other receiver is listed on the injury report for the Saints.
Saints vs. Packers Game Info
- Game Day: September 24, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Moreau 2022 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|54
|33
|420
|237
|2
|12.7
Moreau Game-by-Game (2022)
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 2
|Cardinals
|4
|3
|30
|0
|Week 3
|@Titans
|4
|3
|44
|0
|Week 7
|Texans
|5
|3
|28
|0
|Week 8
|@Saints
|9
|6
|31
|0
|Week 9
|@Jaguars
|5
|2
|42
|0
|Week 10
|Colts
|4
|3
|43
|1
|Week 11
|@Broncos
|3
|1
|33
|0
|Week 12
|@Seahawks
|7
|3
|33
|1
|Week 13
|Chargers
|3
|1
|32
|0
|Week 14
|@Rams
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 15
|Patriots
|2
|2
|20
|0
|Week 16
|@Steelers
|3
|2
|19
|0
|Week 17
|49ers
|3
|3
|55
|0
|Week 18
|Chiefs
|1
|1
|10
|0
