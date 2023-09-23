Seeking info on how to watch all of the Week 4 college football action? Below, we outline how you can watch all six games involving teams from the Southland.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Southland Games on TV This Week

Date/Time TV McNeese Cowboys at Eastern Illinois Panthers 3:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 23 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Texas A&M-Commerce Lions at Old Dominion Monarchs 3:30 PM ET, Saturday, September 23 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Houston Christian Huskies at SE Louisiana Lions 7:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 23 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) North American Stallions at Incarnate Word Cardinals 7:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 23 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Nicholls State Colonels at Tulane Green Wave 7:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 23 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Lincoln (CA) Oaklanders at Lamar Cardinals 7:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 23 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)

Get your fix this season by signing up for Fubo and ESPN+!