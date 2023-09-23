The Texas A&M Aggies (2-1) will play a fellow SEC opponent, the Auburn Tigers (3-0) in a matchup on Saturday, September 23, 2023 at Kyle Field. The Aggies are considerable favorites in this one, with the spread posted at 7.5 points. The over/under for the contest is 52.5 points.

Texas A&M vs. Auburn Game Info

  • Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023
  • Time: 12:00 PM ET
  • Channel: ESPN
  • City: College Station, Texas
  • Venue: Kyle Field

Texas A&M vs. Auburn Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Texas A&M Moneyline Auburn Moneyline
BetMGM Texas A&M (-7.5) 52.5 -300 +240
FanDuel Texas A&M (-7.5) 52.5 -310 +245

Texas A&M vs. Auburn Betting Trends

  • Texas A&M has a record of 2-1-0 against the spread this season.
  • The Aggies have been favored by 7.5 points or more two times this season, and covered the spread in both.
  • Auburn has covered once in three chances against the spread this season.

Texas A&M & Auburn 2023 Futures Odds

Texas A&M
To Win the National Champ. +15000 Bet $100 to win $15000
To Win the SEC +1600 Bet $100 to win $1600
Auburn
To Win the National Champ. +15000 Bet $100 to win $15000
To Win the SEC +4000 Bet $100 to win $4000

